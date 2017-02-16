بالشراكة مع منظمة أوكسفام أجيال بلا قات للتوعية والتنمية توزع 500 حقيبة صحية للمتضررين من الحرب بمدينة تعــز

In partnership with Oxfam

Generations Without Qat for Awareness and Development Org distributing 500 hygiene kits for those affected by the war in Taiz city

Within the project of “improving the health and environment condition for those affected by the disaster during the wars” Generations without Qat launchingin partnership with Oxfam on Wednesday 15 February 2017 the distribution of 500 hygiene kits for those affected by the war in Taiz city.

Project manager “Ebrahim Almosllmy” pointed out that the distribution of 500 hygiene kitsinTaiz city comes during a difficult situation which the displaced families affected by the war live in, especially in these areas (Thabat- Alashbat- Almahwa) in Salah district, (Algomhori Area) in Alqahira district, and (Alhagri – Almosala) in Almodaffar district. Where most of these areas are located in the seam zone and near the clashes, Almosllmy add that the distribution of 500 hygiene kits comes as an activity complementary with the rest of the project activities to rise the community awareness in Taiz city through CHVs who have been trained to raise the community awareness in health and environment aspects, as well as the implementation of 74 cleaning campaign in the 37th district in Taiz.